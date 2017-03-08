Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 8, 2017

Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner call off the divorce? And what other couple might be back together? These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have reportedly called off their divorce! While still separated, People magazine reports that Ben and Jen are still committed to working on fixing their marriage. “There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are back together! I can’t keep track of how many times these two have broken up and gotten back together!!! Neighbors are upset though because of all the loud noise and neighbors told the cops that there were “thugs” visiting their home, who did not go through the front gate but rather jumped the wall, avoiding security. Neighbors are also complaining that Rob parks his car on the front lawn because Chyna has a fleet of cars that take up the proper space.

Dr. Drew isn’t buying the coroner’s report about George Michael dying of natural causes… Dr. Drew told paparazzi that there was NOTHING natural about the contributing causes. Drew argues Michael’s heart and liver issues scream alcohol and drug abuse… at least to him they do.

Scarlett Johansson has filed for divorce as is asking a judge for primary custody of the daughter she shares with soon-to-be ex-husband, Romain Dauriac. She also is apparently suing him in a Manhattan Supreme Court, stating that her marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Romain is fighting back though… he wants to move to Paris with his daughter.

Carl Puia, 74, hates Kim Kardashian so much that he trashed a display of Kim’s ‘Selfish’ books at a Barnes & Noble in Glastonbury, CT… he threw red dye liquid on them back in October… and left a long note bashing the bookstore for selling anything Kardashian! The man turned himself in even though police weren’t looking for him. He was arrested.

Bachelor in Paradise‘s Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper are expecting their first child! The couple married last January and will be welcoming their newborn baby in September, they told In Touch.

Check out this prank! During the Goldene Kamera film and television awards on March 4, 2017, in Hamburg, Germany, the host presented Ryan Gosling with an award… he announces Ryan and “Ryan” comes out from behind a curtain. Well, it wasn’t Ryan but the guy claimed he was and gave a short speech and walked offstage. Nicole Kidman and Jane Fonda looked confused haha. Two German comedians set up a fake talent agency to contact the organizers and promised that Ryan Gosling would be there if given an award but said he would skip red carpet and head straight backstage…. He walked right onstage.