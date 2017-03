Fiona the baby hippo just keeps getting stronger and CUTER!

Fiona is up to 73 pounds and is getting a little too heavy for her care staff lift in and out of the pool.

So, she’s learning to use a ramp. When she first saw the ramp, she needed some coaxing to step on it.

After a few days, she went up and down with little assistance. Way to go #TeamFiona!

