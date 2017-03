My dad is a 30 year career USAF officer, Vietnam Vet and all-round damn good, stand-up guy.

I love him, admire him, and value his opinion.

When this past election season rolled around, I found myself on the opposite side of my beloved dad’s point-of-view.

He supported Trump, with reservations.

I was With Her…all the way.

So is it any wonder that our political conversations sound like this?

Thanks dad, for loving me no matter what–even if I have gone to “the dark side!”