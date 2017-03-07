Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Fights Dolph Lundgren in ‘Believer’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Imagine Dragons shared their colorful new video for “Believer” today (March 7th).

Directed by Matt Eastin, who previously directed Imagine Dragons’ “On Top of the World” and “Roots” videos, the video also features actor Dolph Lundgren. Set in a cross between Tron and space, the psychedelic video finds lead singer Dan Reynolds preparing to fight Lundgren in a boxing match.

“Believer’ is about finding a place of peace and self-confidence,” Reynolds said. “The video depicts a man facing his inner self, the toughest critic of all while paying homage to some of the classic movies we grew up with.”

Believer appears on the band’s forthcoming third studio album.