Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 7, 2017

We now know what George Michael died of… and Louis Tomlinson lawyers up. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

George Michael died of natural causes related to his heart and liver… what’s unclear is if alcohol played a part. The Coroner in Oxfordshire said the precise cause of death was dialated cardiomyopathy — a heart muscle disease which stretches the muscles and thins them so blood flow in the body is restricted.” Cardiomyopathy can be inherited but can also be triggered by excessive drinking. Michael also suffered from fatty liver, which can be caused by excessive drinking but also excessive weight gain. And Michael suffered from myocarditis, which is an inflammation in or around the heart, often caused by infection.

Louis Tomlinson is about to sued by the paparazzo he allegedly attacked… because the guy has sued in the past for a similar incident… and he’s lawyered up with Gloria Allred!!! But the paparazzo who Louis Tomlinson allegedly attacked has gloated that he sometimes berates and incites celebrities and then watches them unravel on camera… he said that on Howard Stern.

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton are on the verge of settling their custody war according to sources. They were scheduled to continue their legal battle Monday, but the case was taken off calendar. Neither side would comment, but it looks like they’re very close to resolving custody.

Ed Sheeran has a close friendship with Taylor Swift… and in the interview he talks about Taylor: “I was on the most amazing f***** tour in the world. I was just living in a country that I didn’t belong in, in a town I didn’t really know anyone. She would be there if everything ended for me. Taylor is kind of an anomaly in that sense. She’s omnipresent because she’s the most famous woman in the world, so she can’t make the decision to not be in the press. I always stick up for Taylor.”

And he talks about hooking up with some of her squad!!!

“Taylor’s world is celebrity. I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy… I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f*** did that happen?'”