Find Your Companion Pets of the Week March 7th

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Woody

Woody is an amazing 11 year old Chow mix, weighing in at about 45 lbs. This sweet and gentle boy needs is entirely blind. Despite his lack of vision, his other senses are highly developed and he gets around great! He may bump into walls and doors from time to time, but he doesn’t let that get him down. He likes hanging around with other pups, is great with kids, and may even live happily with a feline friend. He’s a mellow, quiet, calm senior pup who would love nothing more than a quiet, calm, home where he can get all the pets in the world. Whoever gets matched with this amazing boy will be one lucky family. With a little TLC and lots of love, he’s going to make the greatest pet in the world! If you are interested in learning more about Woody, please contact gina@ourcompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 x302.

Mittsi

Mittsi is a natural-born lap cat with so much love to give! She adores nothing more than snuggling with her people, being petted and enjoying her kitty treats! She’s healthy with a good appetite and an uncanny internal alarm clock – she’ll be happy to alert you when it’s mealtime! When it’s playtime, Mittsi especially likes anything involving catnip and also loves having her sleek coat brushed. This affectionate beauty is a bit timid with loud noises and other animals and she’s so hoping to be your one and only and absolute best friend! If you’d like to learn more about this lovely 10 year old girl, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org.

This week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week are brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!