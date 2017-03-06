Win Tickets To See George Lopez Live At Foxwoods

George Lopez is coming to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on March 18th and we want to send you to see the show!

George Lopez’s multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy and late-night television. For two seasons, Lopez hosted Lopez Tonight, a late-night television talk show on TBS, which represented Lopez’s return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing and starring in Warner Bros. Television’s groundbreaking hit sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons on ABC. George Lopez remains a hit with viewers in syndication on both broadcast stations and cable’s Nick at Nite, ranking as one of the top-rated shows on the network and among the top five comedies and top 20 weekly programs in syndication. George Lopez is one of only four off-net comedies to post weekly ratings gains among households from the 2007-’08 to 2008-’09 season.

Lopez is currently on his standup comedy tour, The Comedy Get Down, with Charlie Murphy, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer in arenas across the country.

