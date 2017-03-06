Win 3-Day Passes To BOSTON CALLING

The BOSTON CALLING music festival is taking place at the Harvard Athletic Complex May 26th-28th, and we want to send you to be there.

Boston Calling Music Festival is a three-day, multi-stage festival featuring the biggest and best acts in live music, film, and visual arts. It is held at Harvard’s Athletic Complex in Allston, MA on May 26, 27, & 28, 2017. The event will provide easy access to all performance areas, incredible concessions, indoor theatre and many surprises to be announced. All ages are welcome and children under 10 are free.

This year’s lineup includes Tool, Mumford & Sons, Chance The Rapper, and many more… along with a film experience curated by Natalie Portman.

Tickets are on sale now at BostonCalling.com, but we want you to win them with 96.5 TIC!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company AND Damon Scott all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!