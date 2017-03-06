Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 6, 2017

March 6, 2017 3:54 PM By Gina J
Filed Under: Dirty Laundry

Louis Tomlinson got arrested at LAX, ‘Real Housewives’ news, and who’s taking over for Nick Cannon on ‘AGT’? Find out in today’s Dirty Laundry.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson was arrested at LAX Friday night… a photographer got too close to Louis and his girlfriend and Louis allegedly pulled the photographer to the ground.  The photographer fell backwards and hit his head…in the video you see Louis fall and pull him backwards.  Then Louis gets up and runs to help his girlfriend who is in a physical fight with two women!  Louis was booked for simple battery… Check out the crazy video!!

gettyimages 643016164 Gina Js Dirty Laundry March 6, 2017

Nick Cannon quit AGT so who will replace him as the host?  It’s down to three finalists… Marlon Wayans, and comedians Brandon Mychal Smith and Tone Bell.  Production has been shut down for a few days after Mel B’s dad died.

gettyimages 614930688 Gina Js Dirty Laundry March 6, 2017

Antonia Gorga, the mother of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga, died this weekend, according to PEOPLE. She was 66 years old. Antonia had made several appearances on the show throughout the reality TV series’ seasons.

gettyimages 457175440 Gina Js Dirty Laundry March 6, 2017

There are some changes coming to Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey. Looks like Jacqueline Laurita is out, as well as longtime star Kathy Wakile who was a part timer last season. And it was recently announced that Danielle Staub — who appeared in the first two seasons — is to make a return.

gettyimages 642495894 Gina Js Dirty Laundry March 6, 2017

Queen Latifah is producing a new competition TV show called Knock Knock— a reality show that will follow 4 up and coming comedians in their daily lives, as they hustle for their big break in Hollywood.

gettyimages 646783026 Gina Js Dirty Laundry March 6, 2017

Donald Trump is back on Twitter… not only attacking Obama for allegedly wiretapping his phones at Trump Tower during the election but saying that Arnold Schwarzenegger was fired from Celebrity Apprentice for his bad ratings… Arnold said he was leaving the show but Trump said it’s the other way around.

gettyimages 618315246 Gina Js Dirty Laundry March 6, 2017

That 70’s Show Danny Masterson denies old rape allegations against him… and he’s claiming Leah Remini played a part in the cases coming to light. A rep for the That ’70s Show star tells TMZ… they’re aware of 16-year-old allegations made by one of Danny’s ex-girlfriends, and two other women. The ex went to police, and we’ve confirmed there is an open investigation. That investigation was the subject of a blog post accusing the Church of Scientology of covering up multiple rape claims. The rep goes on to say, “The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their 6 year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend.

gettyimages 647643028 Gina Js Dirty Laundry March 6, 2017

Chrissy Teigen does an interview in the April issue of Glamour, and she talks about her secret battle with postpartum depression since giving birth to her daughter, Luna, last spring. She wrote this open letter:

“But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do. I know I might sound like a whiny, entitled girl. Plenty of people around the world in my situation have no help, no family, no access to medical care. I can’t imagine not being able to go to the doctors that I need. It’s hurtful to me to know that we have a president who wants to rip health care away from women. I look around every day and I don’t know how people do it. I’ve never had more respect for mothers, especially mothers with postpartum depression.”

adele brisbane Gina Js Dirty Laundry March 6, 2017

During a concert in Brisbane, Australia, Adele confirmed that she is married to Simon Konecki… it was rumored that they had married especially after she called him her husband while receiving a GRAMMY Award.

gettyimages 633181324 Gina Js Dirty Laundry March 6, 2017

Natalie Portman has given birth to her second child, a daughter, with husband Benjamin Millepied! According to E! News, the baby was born on February 22 and has been named Amalia!  The couple already have one son, Aleph Portman-Millepied, who was born in 2011.

gettyimages 645077922 Gina Js Dirty Laundry March 6, 2017

Weekend box office:

  1. Logan $85.3 million
  2. Get Out $26.1 million
  3. The Shack $16.1 million
