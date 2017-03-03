Winning Weekend: Win Tickets To John Mayer Live

March 3, 2017 10:00 AM
John Mayer is coming to the XFinity Theater this August, and all this weekend, you can win tickets and more with 96.5TIC.

A summer leg has been added to John Mayer’s Search for Everything World Tour, which will launch on Tuesday, July 18 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Isleta Amphitheater and runs through Sunday, September 3 in Noblesville, Indiana at the Klipsch Music Center.  Each concert on the tour will be comprised of full band, solo acoustic and John Mayer Trio sets of music.

On August 20, 2017, John Mayer’s Search for Everything World Tour is coming to the XFinity Theater in Hartford.  Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with 96.5 TIC!

Tune in to 96.5 TIC all this weekend.  Every time a John Mayer song plays, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show… PLUS, you could win limo transportation to and from the show, courtesy of PREMIER LIMO!

JOHN MAYER

The Search For Everything Tour

Special Guest TBA

Sunday August 20   7:30pm

Xfinity Theatre

Savitt Way | Hartford CT

Reserved Tickets*:  $117, $91, $71, 51,

Lawn Tickets* $28

Tickets On Sale Now

Buy tickets at livenation.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

