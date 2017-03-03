Try Katy Perry’s New Pixie Look Without Cutting Your Own Hair

March 3, 2017 7:20 AM By Christine Lee

So Katy Perry dumped boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

And like many people who rid themselves of old relationships, she transformed herself with a new look.

Twitter was quick to point out that Katy didn’t invent the pixie.

Halle Berry pretty much copyrighted the style for years…

halle berry pixie cut Try Katy Perrys New Pixie Look Without Cutting Your Own Hair

Miley Cyrus did it…

137ee090c6921dec4dbdcfa9de21fbe0 Try Katy Perrys New Pixie Look Without Cutting Your Own Hair

So did Michelle Williams…

landscape 1488163312 main oscars two Try Katy Perrys New Pixie Look Without Cutting Your Own Hair

And Scarlett Johansson…

470600658 Try Katy Perrys New Pixie Look Without Cutting Your Own Hair

Viola Davis went short for the 2017 Oscars…

viola davis oscars 2017 red carpet fashion armani prive tom lorenzo site 3 Try Katy Perrys New Pixie Look Without Cutting Your Own Hair

Don’t forget Pink…

screen shot 2017 03 03 at 6 56 32 am Try Katy Perrys New Pixie Look Without Cutting Your Own Hair

Kris Jenner loves her short hair…

screen shot 2017 03 03 at 7 29 46 am Try Katy Perrys New Pixie Look Without Cutting Your Own Hair

Heck, even I’ve had a pixie style…

(Christine Lee)

(Christine Lee)

How about you? Ready to take the plunge and go ultra-short, but you’re a little scared to chop it all off?

Well, you could always order an adorable wig to try the look out…

Hey, saves you the heartache if you decide the pixie isn’t for you after all. Whether you cut your hair or opt for a wig…I say, go for it baby!

You’ll be totally on-trend for Spring/Summer 2017.

