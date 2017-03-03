Try Katy Perry’s New Pixie Look Without Cutting Your Own Hair

So Katy Perry dumped boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

And like many people who rid themselves of old relationships, she transformed herself with a new look.

✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status 💁🏼💅🏻 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

Twitter was quick to point out that Katy didn’t invent the pixie.

Halle Berry pretty much copyrighted the style for years…

Miley Cyrus did it…

So did Michelle Williams…

And Scarlett Johansson…

Viola Davis went short for the 2017 Oscars…



Don’t forget Pink…

Kris Jenner loves her short hair…

Heck, even I’ve had a pixie style…

How about you? Ready to take the plunge and go ultra-short, but you’re a little scared to chop it all off?

Well, you could always order an adorable wig to try the look out…

Hey, saves you the heartache if you decide the pixie isn’t for you after all. Whether you cut your hair or opt for a wig…I say, go for it baby!

You’ll be totally on-trend for Spring/Summer 2017.