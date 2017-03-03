Gina J’s Dirty Laundry, March 3, 2017

Arnold says “I quit” to The New Celebrity Apprentice! Plus, another Scientologist is accused of egregious behavior. And Katy Perry is over your opinions on her breakup! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Arnold Schwarzenegger is done with The New Celebrity Apprentice — he won’t be returning to host another season and says President Trump‘s to blame. He thinks the show is great but since Trump is an executive producer, people abandoned the show.

“When people found out that Trump was still involved and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it,” Arnold said in an interview with Empire. No word if the show is even renewed again, but Arnold says if he’s asked to return he won’t do it.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have welcomed their 5th child!!! A baby boy named Beau Dean McDermott.

Wow!!! It’s been reported that the LAPD has been investigating Scientology celebrity Danny Masterson in at least three alleged cases of rape or sodomy of women. He used to star on That 70’s Show. According to The Underground Bunker, these women—who were also Scientologists–claim they were pressured by the church not to report their accusations against the That ‘70s Show star to the police.

Leah Remini, who has been exposing the religion with her docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath, encouraged the women to come forward. One of the victims explained: “They threatened me that if I ever told anyone or reported him to the police that I would be declared a ‘suppressive person’ and lose everything and everyone. Then they put me on a massive ethics program as punishment. My rapist was not punished at all. They didn’t even call him to talk about it. I ended up breaking up with him two months later.”

The Biden family soap opera is getting juicier by the day! If you didn’t hear Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is now dating his dead brother Beau‘s widow, Hallie Biden, while he is still working out his separation with wife, Kathleen! Kathleen had thrown him out of the house in 2015 “due to his conduct the night before.” So what was he doing? Well, Kathleen filed a new motion in court claiming her ex has “created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests.” The interests include “drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations.” Run Hallie!!!

Katy Perry tweeted about her breakup with Orlando Bloom:

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!😘 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres is heading to primetime with a new game show for NBC, based on the segments that she does on her daytime talk show! She will host Ellen’s Game of Games and some of the games you can expect to see are “What’s in the Box?” and “Know or Go.”

Rod Stewart has apologized for filming what appeared to be a parody of an ISIS beheading in the desert. The video shows the 72-year-old rocker strolling across sand dunes with a group of pals. He then has one friend kneel on the ground while he makes a cutting motion across his throat. The clip, with the caption “Rod Stewart (leader) band doing a ‘Beatles’ sand dune crossing,” was posted and later deleted by Stewart’s model wife Penny Lancaster.

Shades of Blue premieres this Sunday at 10 p.m. on NBC. Jennifer Lopez is back! Can’t wait to watch!