Gina J Talks Sweets With ‘Spring Baking Championship’ Contestant Adam Young

If you’ve ever stopped by Sift Bake Shop in Mystic, you’re familiar with the goods that Adam Young creates! And now, the Connecticut sweetmaker will compete on Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship! He talked to Gina J about what to expect when the show premieres on March 12!

“Bakers from all over the country are brought together to compete [on the reality show]. It’s very challenging; every week it’s a different challenge, whether it be breads or desserts or wedding cakes. It was a very unique experience.”

Adam also talks about the selection process to compete on the show, “There’s an interview process. It’s one thing to talk about being a baker, but it’s another thing to do it.”

One of the show’s experiences he found most rewarding was meeting other bakers from diverse backgrounds and how each person interpreted each challenge. “You never know who’s going to win. It’s really anybody’s game.”

As for the judges? “They were great. And after the first round, you can identify what their preferences are.”

Gina is also passionate about creating fondant cakes, a talent she developed a few years back after taking a local class. Adam’s bakery also offers classes to learn how to create a variety of treats from croissants to souffles and more! Classes fill up fast, he says, but you can always look for openings on their social media! If you’re interested in learning more about baking, classes are a great, hands-on place to get started!

Listen to Gina’s complete interview with Adam and don’t forget to watch for him on Spring Baking Championship on Food Network – Sunday, March 12 at 9:00!