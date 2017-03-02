Watch: Andy Grammer Announces ‘My Girl’

March 2, 2017 6:44 AM By Christine Lee

This has to be the absolute best way to announce that your wife is gonna deliver a baby girl.

Here’s Andy Grammer along with his very pregnant wife, Aijia (pronounced Asia) Lise, singing ‘My Girl’ in honor of her July 2017 due date.

In case you were wondering, Aijia was a back up singer for Selena Gomez and makes damn fine music on her own.

The rest of the crew is a combination of Andy and Aijia’s band members.

BTW, Andy and Aijia are already parents to puppy-babies named Frankie and Lucy.

Congratulations, can’t wait to meet ‘your girl’!

