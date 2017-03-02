Jennifer Lopez Struts Her Stuff in Silly Dance Battle on ‘Fallon’

By Robyn Collins

Last night (March 1), The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon invited Jennifer Lopez — perhaps unwisely — to participate in a dance battle. Her self-proclaimed competitive nature kicked in and she went for it. She said, “You put me in these things and you know how competitive I am! So I start acting crazy!”

Related: Jennifer Lopez Continues to Avoid Discussing Her Relationship with Drake

The names of non-existing dances were placed in a velvet bag, and the contestants pulled them out then made up dances to compliment the titles.

Fallon went first, making up a silly dance called, “Skinny Jeans.” Lopez proceeded to show him up with a very J.Lo version of “Washing Machine Spin Cycle,” which she followed by “Hot Cowboy.”

Clearly, Fallon didn’t expect to win, he expected laughs. And there were plenty to go around.