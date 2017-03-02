Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 2, 2017

The fate of the PricewaterhouseCoopers employees from the Oscars is revealed! Plus, Hunter Biden keeps it in the family and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

The PricewaterhouseCoopers employees who messed up at the Academy Awards will never work another Oscars again obviously… the firm announced that Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz will keep their jobs at the firm though. AND the firm has hired bodyguards for them and their families because of death threats! Some of the social media threats included, “You f****** idiot, i will f*** you every day” … and “I hope you get fired and get cancer.”

Joe Biden’s son Beau Biden passed away in 2015… and Beau’s widow is in a relationship with Beau’s married brother Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s younger son. Hunter and his wife did separate in 2015 shortly after there were stories that Hunter was involved in the Ashley Madison scandal! He denied the Ashley Madison story but his wife has filed for divorce. So how does Joe Biden feel about this? Joe said:

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Ariana Grande had a little scare onstage last night but she actually defended the guy that stormed the stage! It’s a bit creepy… some guy gets onstage behind her and stands for about 30 seconds staring at her and security tells the guy to get down but he then goes right up behind her and that’s when security jumped onstage! While she’s singing she tells her bodyguards to “chill out” and to be “careful” with the onstage crasher.

The Weeknd performed at last night’s H&M fashion show, where his ex, Bella Hadid, was walking the runway… awkward. The Weeknd’s new girlfriend, Selena Gomez, was also in Paris but she wasn’t at the show… she was on her way back to the US. Here’s Bella walking the runway while her ex sang.

Alec Baldwin is writing a book AS President Donald Trump! It’s called “You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump.” The book is set for release on November 7 from Penguin Books. And there will be an audiobook.

Ed Sheeran gets into trouble when he drinks… like the time he was cut in the face with a sword when Princess Beatrice pretended to Knight him…. well, he has shared another story of the time he was drinking cracked Justin Bieber with a golf club in the face!!!!! “We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered,” Sheeran explains. “Then we went to a golf course, and he lays on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, ‘F***, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung.” He went on to say: “I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club.”