Be The First To Get Your Tickets To See John Mayer

March 2, 2017 12:01 AM
John Mayer is coming to the XFinity Theater this August… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On August 20, 2017, John Mayer’s Search for Everything World Tour is coming to the XFinity Theater in Hartford.  Tickets go on sale Saturday March 4th at 10am at LiveNation.com… but from 10AM TO 10PM TODAY ONLY (THURSDAY MARCH 2ND), you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password NEON

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show… the presale is only live until 10pm tonight, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

JOHN MAYER

The Search For Everything Tour

Special Guest TBA

Sunday August 20   7:30pm

Xfinity Theatre

Savitt Way | Hartford CT

Reserved Tickets*:  $117, $91, $71, 51,

Lawn Tickets* $28

Ticket Presale Thursday March 2   10am – 10pm

Buy tickets at livenation.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

