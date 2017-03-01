Melania Wore Michael Kors To Joint Session Of Congress

The First Lady looked lovey as usual at Donald Trump’s first speech to a joint session of Congress.

Melania Trump arrived wearing a “floral embroidered stretch pebble-crepe dinner jacket and slit skirt” by designer Michael Kors.

Price tag? Well, the skirt alone is $4,595.

And the jacket is $4,995.

So that’s $9590. But wait, there’s sales tax. In New York–where the First Lady lives–the tax is 4%. That brings the total to $9973.60.

You know you can’t buy a new outfit and NOT get new shoes. I hear Melania is a Christian Louboutan fan.

Oh and fabulous, sparkly earrings. How about Tiffany’s?

Don’t forget the cost of that blow-out. You can actually book an appointment with her personal stylist, Mordechai Alvow, at the Yarok Beauty Kitchen by calling (212) 876-4293. I’m guessing that’s gonna be at least a $500 visit.

Total cost to mirror Melania’s look–an affordable $18,048.60.

But really, isn’t looking fabulous priceless?!