Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 1, 2017

Have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split up? And was Lady Gaga Coachella’s first choice to replace Beyonce? These questions answered and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Katy Perry and boyfriend Orlando Bloom are taking a break after about a year together… reps released a statement: “we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

So will take Beyonce’s place at Coachella 2017? Lady Gaga… but rumors are they asked Adele, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and 9 Inch Nails before asking her.

Jennifer Aniston gave her $625 designer sunglasses to one of the tourists during the a skit at the Oscar Awards…. did Vicky end up giving the sunglasses back? No… and I just saw her do an interview for Entertainment Tonight showing them off… as for her ex-con fiancé, Gary, he says he’s a changed man.

Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson was married in a secret ceremony on Valentine’s Day. Not many details were given.

Congrats to Andy Grammer and wife Aijia! They’re expecting their first child together… a baby girl.

Would you give part of your paycheck away so your co-workers could make more???? Well, stars on the hit show The Big Bang Theory are offering to do that! Warner Bros. TV and CBS are negotiating contracts with Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. The two ladies make A LOT less than the original five cast members — including Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg — are all making a whopping $1 million an episode! The other two ladies are making $200,000… so the cast members said they’d take a $100,000 pay cut. But they want even more than that.

Barack and Michelle Obama have signed with Penguin Random House (who published Barack’s previous books) for $60 MILLION for their memoirs (that’s for both of them), in which they plan to write as two separate books. That’s twice as much (each) as previous record holder Bill Clinton, whose White House memoir sold for $15 mil back in 2000.

Zayn Malik has his own line of emoji’s! It’s called ZAYNmoji… Here’s the link…

Trolls has announced an upcoming sequel! According to Universal and DreamWorks Animation, Trolls 2 will be heading to theaters in 2020 and Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will be back.

Dancing with the Stars returns on March 20 on ABC and the official cast has been released with their partners:

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Sasha Farber Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev Glee’ Heather Morris (background dancer for Beyonce) and Maksim Chmerkovskiy 5th Harmony’s Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy Erika Girardi (a.k.a. Erika Jayne) from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Gleb Savchenko Charo and Keo Motsepe The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd Mr. T and Kym Herjavec Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan and Witney Carson Pro bull rider Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross and Lindsay Arnold NFL free agent Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater.