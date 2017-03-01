Does Iggy Azalea’s Twerking Video Mean New Music is Coming?

By Robyn Collins

Is Iggy Azalea about to bounce back? Fans have been waiting for two years for the rapper’s follow-up to The New Classic.

Related: Iggy Azalea Thanks Plastic Surgeon for Nose and Breasts

The Australian artist is becoming more active on social media, suggesting her new album, Digital Distortion, may be coming soon. After all, Azalea released “Team” from the album was released a year ago.

She posted a twerking workout video a couple of weeks ago and then posted another one Monday (Feb. 28). In the second video, she tagged director Lil Internet, who directed Beyoncé’s “No Angel.” Is this a harbinger of music videos to come? We can only hope.

Getting ready for 🇭🇰 A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:33pm PST