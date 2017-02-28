Win Tickets To The Acoustic Cafe With The Band Perry

Tune in to Gina J all this week to win tickets to attend the Acoustic Cafe with The Band Perry!

On Friday March 10th, The Band Perry will hit the Acoustic Cafe at The Russian Lady for an exclusive, acoustic performance right here in Hartford!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week to win your way to see The Band Perry in a super up-close, ultra personal Acoustic Cafe. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

For another chance to win, Click Here to enter online!

The Acoustic Cafe with The Band Perry is brought to you by Miller Lite… Enjoy The Original! and 96.5 TIC!