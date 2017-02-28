The Weeknd Cozies Up with Selena Gomez in Paris

By Amanda Wicks

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were spotted out together in Paris over the weekend. The new couple dined out together in between his preparations to perform at the AccorHôtels Arena tonight (February 28th).

But there was someone else in town from The Weeknd’s past. His ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid was also hard at work in the City of Lights, preparing for Paris Fashion Week. Although the two split in November, there seems to be some bad blood between Hadid and Gomez. She unfollowed The Weeknd’s new flame on Instagram after stories broke that they’d been spotted out together.

The Weeknd isn’t having any of the drama outlets might want to create, though. He tweeted, “if they don’t have a story, they gon’ make one…” presumably in reference to some outlets trying to make something of the fact that all three were in the same city at the same time.

Hadid hasn’t been the only one allegedly upset about the new couple. Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber has taken more than a few shots at Weeknd, including calling his music “wack.”

