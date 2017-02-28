Find Your Companion: Meet & Greet March 4th

February 28, 2017 10:00 AM By Damon Scott

Meet our adoptable pets at the Our Companions Meet and Greet!

Introduce yourself to our adoptable cats and dogs. We can help match you to your perfect pet based on your lifestyle.

Saturday, March 4th 10am-Noon at the VALERIE FRIEDMAN PROGRAM CENTER in Manchester.

If you are considering adopting a new friend, stop by and say hello! Applications will be collected, but pets will not be adopted on the day of the event.

Our Companions Meet and Greet

VALERIE FRIEDMAN PROGRAM CENTER
34C Sanrico Drive
Manchester, CT
860-242-9999 x302
OurCompanions.org

This week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week are brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

