WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: John Mayer

February 27, 2017 10:11 AM By Damon Scott
Filed Under: John Mayer

John Mayer is coming to the XFinity Theater this August, and we want to send you to see the show.

A summer leg has been added to John Mayer’s Search for Everything World Tour, which will launch on Tuesday, July 18 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Isleta Amphitheater and runs through Sunday, September 3 in Noblesville, Indiana at the Klipsch Music Center.  Each concert on the tour will be comprised of full band, solo acoustic and John Mayer Trio sets of music.

On August 20, 2017, John Mayer’s Search for Everything World Tour is coming to the XFinity Theater in Hartford.  Tickets go on sale Saturday March 4th at 10am at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with 96.5 TIC… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company AND Damon Scott all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

JOHN MAYER

The Search For Everything Tour

Special Guest TBA

Sunday August 20   7:30pm

Xfinity Theatre

Savitt Way | Hartford CT

Reserved Tickets*:  $117, $91, $71, 51,

Lawn Tickets* $28

Tickets On Sale Saturday March 4   10am

Buy tickets at livenation.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

