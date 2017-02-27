WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Goo Goo Dolls & Phillip Phillips

February 27, 2017 9:58 AM By Gina J
Filed Under: goo goo dolls, Phillip Phillips

Goo Goo Dolls with Special Guest Phillip Phillips is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, August 9th, 2017, and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets are going on sale Friday, March 3rd through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Brought to you by 96.5 TIC and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.  Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy  Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.

