Win A Haddock Family Fish Fry From Big Y

February 27, 2017 10:11 AM By Gina J

Big Y World Class Markets is giving you the chance to win a $30 gift card for a Haddock Family Fish Fry from the World Class kitchens of Big Y!

Tune in to Gina J all this week  for your chance to win a Haddock Family Fish Fry from Big Y, including six pieces of Fresh, never frozen Haddock fillets, prepared in Canola Oil with0 Grams Trans Fat, cooked Fresh to Order 7 Days a Week.

Also includes Family Size French Fries, 1lb of Cole Slaw, All the Condiments… and Serves 3 to 4 People.

One Bite and You’re Hooked!

Listen for your chance to call-in this week with Gina J.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a Haddock Family Fish Fry from Big Y.

Haddock Family Fish Fry is Available in Most Big Y Stores.

