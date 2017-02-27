The Band Perry Is Coming To The Acoustic Cafe

February 27, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: The Band Perry

The Band Perry is the next band coming to the 96.5 TIC Acoustic Cafe stage this March!

On Friday March 10th, The Band Perry will perform an acoustic, intimate set for their biggest fans in Hartford.  This is your chance to see the band up close and personal, like never before!

Like every Acoustic Cafe, the only way to see The Band Perry live is to win your way in to the show… and we’re giving you the chance this week! Tune in to 96.5 TIC for your chance to join us for this exclusive acoustic concert… and check out The Band Perry’s new song “Stay In The Dark” below:

The Acoustic Cafe with The Band Perry is brought to you by Miller Lite… Enjoy The Original! and 96.5 TIC!

More from Acoustic Cafe
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Win Home Show Tickets
THE BACHELOR PADcast

Listen Live