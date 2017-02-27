Onion-Breath-Man Ruins My Flight

February 27, 2017 9:37 AM By Christine Lee

I flew out to Nebraska by way of Dallas this past weekend to visit my 91 year old grandpa who’s recovering from surgery.

Why the hell American Airlines had me over-shoot Omaha & get there by going to Texas first, I’ll never know–but anyway….

Before I left I had posted a snarky status update on Facebook all about punishing fellow passengers with a stench.

screen shot 2017 02 27 at 9 29 29 am Onion Breath Man Ruins My Flight

Well, guess what? A guy sat next to me with the WORST ONION BREATH EVER. Gross.

AND to add insult to injury, I couldn’t even get away from the stank because there was no room to friggin’ move.

16806934 1653666431316321 8326350762609619019 n Onion Breath Man Ruins My Flight

Doesn’t American Airlines know I belong in FIRST CLASS? Sheesh.

Coming in for a landing @american__airlines #bradleyairport #timelapsevideo #timelapse #travel #americanairlines

A post shared by Christine Lee (@christineleetic) on

I’m most definitely glad to be home–sweet smelling–home.

More from Christine Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Win Home Show Tickets
THE BACHELOR PADcast

Listen Live