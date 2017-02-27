Onion-Breath-Man Ruins My Flight

I flew out to Nebraska by way of Dallas this past weekend to visit my 91 year old grandpa who’s recovering from surgery.
Why the hell American Airlines had me over-shoot Omaha & get there by going to Texas first, I’ll never know–but anyway….
Before I left I had posted a snarky status update on Facebook all about punishing fellow passengers with a stench.
Well, guess what? A guy sat next to me with the WORST ONION BREATH EVER. Gross.
AND to add insult to injury, I couldn’t even get away from the stank because there was no room to friggin’ move.
Doesn’t American Airlines know I belong in FIRST CLASS? Sheesh.
I’m most definitely glad to be home–sweet smelling–home.