Onion-Breath-Man Ruins My Flight

I flew out to Nebraska by way of Dallas this past weekend to visit my 91 year old grandpa who’s recovering from surgery.

Why the hell American Airlines had me over-shoot Omaha & get there by going to Texas first, I’ll never know–but anyway….

Before I left I had posted a snarky status update on Facebook all about punishing fellow passengers with a stench.

Well, guess what? A guy sat next to me with the WORST ONION BREATH EVER. Gross.

AND to add insult to injury, I couldn’t even get away from the stank because there was no room to friggin’ move.

Doesn’t American Airlines know I belong in FIRST CLASS? Sheesh.

Coming in for a landing @american__airlines #bradleyairport #timelapsevideo #timelapse #travel #americanairlines A post shared by Christine Lee (@christineleetic) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:10pm PST

I’m most definitely glad to be home–sweet smelling–home.