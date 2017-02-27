Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 27, 2017

We go inside the awesome highs… and embarrassing LOWS of the Oscars and lots more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

The Oscars started off with a fun performance from Justin Timberlake but ended in a big mess after the wrong movie was announced as the winner for Best Picture! Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty argued in rehearsals over who would read the winner last night for Best Picture… and well, looks like Warren Beatty let Faye take the fall even when he knew something was wrong. Warren was handed the wrong envelope… the envelope that said Best Actress (which was Emma Stone for La La Land).

Okay so let me break it all down… there is an accounting firm company called PwC (PriceWaterhouse Coopers) that is in charge of protecting the envelopes and of handing them to the presenters. The two accountants, Martha Ruiz and Brian Cullinan, are both driven with police escorts for security purposes in separate cars to the event with identical briefcases (that’s why there a two of the same envelopes for each category). The two stood on opposite sides of the stage with their briefcases but at the end they were seen together and Brian was posting a photo of Emma Stone with her Oscar on his Twitter account while Faye and Warren were walking out (he has since deleted the photo). Emma had her envelope with her so someone handed Warren the duplicate envelope for Best Actress. Someone is probably going to get fired… odd thing is didn’t the voice over woman know who the winner was? She went with it and gave facts about La La Land.

So Warren stood on stage with the wrong envelope and that’s why he looked confused and even looked in the envelope again BUT instead of saying something he passed if over to Faye who saw La La Land and she announced it! What an embarrassing moment for all.

Another mistake in the show was during the In Memorium portion where Sara Bareilles did an amazing performance…. so what was the mistake? An Australian costume designer named Janet Patterson died but the photo shown was of her good friend, producer Jan Chapman… who is alive!

Best part of the night I thought was the tour bus people passing through… Gary and Vicki from Chicago! Denzel Washington pretended to marry them and Vicki got Jennifer Aniston’s sunglasses!

Food was dropped down to the audience… first it was candy then cookies and doughnuts. Mean tweets was part of the show too. Chrissy Teigen was caught sleeping on John Legend’s shoulder and people were making fun of Nicole Kidman’s clapping … they were comparing her on Twitter to the Grinch.

Best Picture: Moonlight

Best Actress: Emma Stone for La La Land

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis for Fences

Best Actor: Casey Affleck for Manchester By the Sea (people weren’t happy including Brie Larson for this win because of Casey allegedly sexually harassing women on set of other movies… he settled a case that two women had filed against him)

Best Supporting Actress: Mahershala Ali for Moonlight

Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Sad news shortly before the show was that Bill Paxton, 61, died after complications from heart surgery. He suffered a fatal stroke post surgery. Paxton had a string of hits, including Twister, Titanic, and Aliens. He won an Emmy for Hatfields and McCoys. He was on a CBS series, Training Day at the time of his death. He had two children and was married to Louise Newbury for 30 years.

Joseph Wapner, the retired judge who literally changed television as the judge on The People’s Court also died this weekend…

Game of Thrones star Neil Fingleton, 36, died from heart failure. He was 7’7″ and played Mag the Mighty on the hit show.

Former Jackass star Steve-O decided to jump off a bridge for a stunt… but he jumped from a trampoline mounted to the back of a pickup! Here’s the video… He’s okay.

Biggest Loser‘s Bob Harper, 51, suffered a heart attack that left him unconscious for two days. He’s recovering and says the heart attack is all genetics. His mom died from a heart attack

More casting news for the next season of Dancing with the Stars: Glee star Heather Morris, The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall, Mr. T, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Saturday Night Live vet Chris Kattan, Olympic figure skating legend Nancy Kerrigan, Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei, Charo, NFL player Rashad Jennings and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Jayne. The full cast list will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, March 1st and the show premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 pm on ABC.

Weekend box office: