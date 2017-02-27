Cuteness Overload Alert: Baby Hippo Swimming Is The Most Adorable Thing EVER.

One-month-old Fiona has outgrown two pools already! That’s after a major health scare… In this photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo, the sweet preemie was suffering from dehydration. The zoo says Fiona recovered with the help of staff from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. According to NPR, the hospital’s Vascular Access Team, a group that works with prematurely born (human) children, helped place an IV in the little hippo. Now that her IV has been removed, vets have given her the okay to resume supervised pool time. Spending time in the pool will help Fiona build muscle and lung strength, keep her skin moist and let her act like a hippo. Her new pool is set up close to mom and dad so she can hear and smell them. Don’t you just wanna take her home?!