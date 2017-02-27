Cuteness Overload Alert: Baby Hippo Swimming Is The Mose Adorable Thing EVER.

February 27, 2017 9:08 AM By Christine Lee

One-month-old Fiona has outgrown two pools already! That’s after a major health scare…

ap 17051833845517 custom 7ec4b040f8fc67afbf6b63fa1be1619c084b2fdf s600 c85 Cuteness Overload Alert: Baby Hippo Swimming Is The Mose Adorable Thing EVER.

In this photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo, the sweet preemie was suffering from dehydration.  The zoo says Fiona recovered with the help of staff from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

According to NPR, the hospital’s Vascular Access Team, a group that works with prematurely born (human) children, helped place an IV in the little hippo.

Now that her IV has been removed, vets have given her the okay to resume supervised pool time.

Spending time in the pool will help Fiona build muscle and lung strength, keep her skin moist and let her act like a hippo.

Her new pool is set up close to mom and dad so she can hear and smell them.

Don’t you just wanna take her home?!

More from Christine Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

THE BACHELOR PADcast
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live