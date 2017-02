Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 2-26-17

Three hours of acoustic favorites start at 9 Sunday morning! Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here!

9 AM

7 YEARS-Lukas Graham

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes

BREAKEVEN-The Script

WHATAYA WANT FROM ME-Adam Lambert

NAME-Goo Goo Dolls

NEED YOU NOW-Lady Antebellum

HALFWAY GONE-Lifehouse

LITTLE TALKS-Of Monsters & Men

DON’T-Ed Sheeran

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

LOVE SONG-Sara Bareilles

TOO CLOSE-Alex Clare

10 AM

I BET MY LIFE-Imagine Dragons

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN-Adele

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

CRASH INTO ME-Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

HO HEY-The Lumineers

DANCING ON MY OWN-Calum Scott

BRIAN WILSON-Barenaked Ladies

YOU BELONG WITH ME-Taylor Swift

FRESH EYES-Andy Grammer

LOST-Coldplay

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

ANIMALS-Maroon 5

11 AM

THIS TOWN-Niall Horan

BUBBLY-Colbie Caillat

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

WAY DOWN WE GO-Kaleo

CHASING CARS-Snow Patrol

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE-American Authors

PIECE BY PIECE-Kelly Clarkson

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

HOME-Daughtry

CLOSER-Conor Maynard

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE-The Fray

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!