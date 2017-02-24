Tickets On The :20s Winning Weekend: OneRepublic

February 24, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: OneRepublic

It’s another #TicketsOnThe20s Winning Weekend! All this weekend 96.5 TIC is giving you the chance to see OneRepublic at the XFinity Theater this August!

On August 2, 2017, the 2017 Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic with Special Guests Fitz and The Tantrums and James Arthur is coming to the XFinity Theater in Hartford.  Tickets are sale now at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with Craig and Company… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in and win every hour on Saturday from 9:20am to 6:20pm, and Sunday from 12:20pm to 6:20pm. 

When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see OneRepublic live this summer!

2017 Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic
w/ special guests Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur

Wednesday August 2   8pm
Xfinity Theatre
Savitt Way | Hartford CT

Tickets On Sale Friday February 24 at 10am
Buy tickets at livenation.com
Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

Reserved Tickets*: $135. $105, $79.50, $49.50, $39.50, $25
Lawn*: $25

*addnl fees apply to all tickets / date and time subject to change

