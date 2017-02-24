My Grandfather Is A Bad-Ass

My 91 year old grandpa just had open heart surgery and he’s recovering like a champ.

He’s a retired Air Force colonel. He was a bad-ass pilot. He flew KC-135 R’s, the kind of planes that refuel other planes mid-air.

He’s a guy who, with my grandma, raised four kids.

Together they put them all through college. They paid off their house and didn’t move to a bigger one like so many of us feel the need to do now.

They paid for their cars and drove them till they wouldn’t go anymore.

They replaced appliances when they died, not because they wanted stainless steel. They scrimped and saved and worked hard.

They are from The Greatest Generation and their way of thinking is sadly fading fast.

Today, we buy crap we don’t need, move to houses we can’t afford and lease cars instead of driving them into the ground. We’re in debt up to our eyeballs, we watch stupid reality tv and complain about everything.

They complained about nothing.

I remember several years ago–when my beloved grandma was still alive–my grandparents came from Nebraska to visit me and my family. We had just built a new house and I was super excited to show my grandma my walk-in closet.

They came to the house, I brought her upstairs, into the master bedroom, into the closet and she took one look around and said, “no one needs this many shoes.”

Then she walked out.

I was horrified. And embarrassed. Because she was right.

We could learn a thing or two from our elders. We should really start paying attention to what they say and do.

Don’t worry, you can still enjoy life…but your wallet will thank you!