Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 24, 2017

Some of this year’s DWTS stars might have leaked! Plus, Floyd Mayweather turns 40, Justin Bieber didn’t pee his pants, and more stories in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Dancing With The Stars is coming back next month and the full list of “stars” will be announced March 1 on Good Morning America… but some names have leaked out! Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles (gymnastics), Mr. T, skating legend Nancy Kerrigan, a member of Fifth Harmony… and they’re working on getting The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall.

Lionel Richie had knee surgery last month and there were some complications so his tour with Mariah Carey has been put on hold. He and Mariah were scheduled to start the tour on March 15 in Baltimore. There were 35 shows in all, including Chicago, New York, Boston, Detroit and the Hollywood Bowl. It has been postponed and will start in the Summer.

Floyd Mayweather turns 40 this weekend and he started the party early last night in Hollywood…. paparazzi caught up to him and were shocked to see that his car has chinchilla floors!!

Justin Bieber was seen leaving a gym where he was playing basketball… and people are making comments because he peed his pants… well, that’s what it looks like… he’s claiming though that “someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my d*** area… Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!” The sweats he had on were Ventements brand, that sell for more than $400 dollars.

What do they Kardashians have in common with cats? Well, a cat adoption center decided to start a reality show called Keeping Up With the Kattarshians, it broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s become such a hit that the 4 cats featured on the show have been adopted and more will move into the Kattarshian house LOL.

It’s Hollywood’s biggest night this Sunday… the 89th Academy Awards kick off at 7pm with the red carpet arrivals. The show stars at 8:30 on ABC and it’s hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. La La Land earned 14 nominations this year — including Best Picture, Best Cinematography and Best Original Screenplay — which makes the film tied with Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950) for the most Oscar nods ever.

Performances: All up against each other in the Best Original Song category, Justin Timberlake (“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls), Sting (“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana) will each take the stage to sing their nominated songs. La La Land star John Legend is also set to perform, as two tracks from the musical — “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” — are nominated. Sara Bareilles will do an In Memorium performance.