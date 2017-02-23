New Bathroom Controversy: App Alerts Your Boss When You Go Potty

Bathroom breaks are the best part of the work day: You’re still on the clock and getting paid, but you get to be all alone with your thoughts and your phone.

And now some company wants to ruin all that.

A Japanese company called KDDI just created an app that could let your boss know when you’re spending an extra long time in the bathroom.

The app is set up to monitor the stalls in all of the bathrooms in an office building.

People can check to see if stalls are available before they head to the bathroom, which can save them the hassle of getting to the bathroom and finding it’s totally occupied. So that’s good.

But the app can also send an alert to management if one stall has been occupied for too long. And it’s not hard to see how companies could quickly use the data from that alert to figure out which employees are burning the most time on the porcelain throne.

This is crazy. I mean sometimes you just gotta go. And go. AND GO…(cue video to :25.)

The app is going on sale in Japan starting in March. There’s no word on when it might be available over here.

So you can still take as much time as you like on the toilet. For now.