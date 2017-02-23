Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 23, 2017

Kanye is launching a makeup line! And Shia shuts down his protest camera, while Cheryl and Liam confirm they’re expecting! Get the details in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Kanye West is getting his own makeup line? Yup!! DONDA (named after his mom) brand makeup, perfumes, lotions, and other cosmetics is what he’ll be releasing. That means he’ll be going against his sister in law Kylie Jenner who has a very successful makeup line.

And check out the gold statue of Kanye as a crucified Jesus in LA… 7 feet tall, nails through the palms, gold-painted body, and a medallion around its face, while branding a pair of Yeezy shoes… The street artist Plastic Jesus created the piece titled “False Idol”… it’s to criticize the way we idolize Kim Kardashian’s husband: “He’s a genius at writing and producing but he’s not a God, and that’s where we put him. Until there’s an issue in his life or a hiccup in his career, then we crucify him… We’ve seen it before with people like Britney Spears or Lindsay Lohan. The same people who put him into a God-like place are the same yapping at his heels for a piece of flesh when something happens. The piece is intended to be as critical of us as consumers and the media as it is of Kanye himself. We’ve created this idol from somebody who is clearly talented.”

The Kylie Cosmetics highlighter is about to be released on February 28 at 3pm. Kylie posted a sneak peak to her Snapchat: a glittery Kylighter that comes in six shades: Banana Split, French Vanilla, Salted Caramel (Kylie’s “baby”), Cotton Candy Cream (Kylie’s other fave), Chocolate Cherry, and Strawberry Cheesecake.

Shia LaBeouf’s Trump protest webcam in New Mexico has been shut down again… not because someone spray painted it but now it’s because gunshots were reported nearby. Shia tweeted, “We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount.” No one was in front of the camera at that time anyway. As of 6:50 AM PT… the camera is still down. It’s unclear when they’ll flip the switch again

Sinead O’Connor is retracting her story and apologizing for accusing Arsenio Hall of providing drugs to Prince… Arsenio was suing her for $5 million… he will drop the lawsuit.

Katy Perry performed at the Brit Awards and dancers were dressed up in houses (big boxes over them)… one of the backup dancers fell off the stage.

It was so obvious before, but Cheryl Cole and One Direction’s Liam Payne are going to be parents! They were quiet about the rumors but she posed for a magazine to announce the pregnancy… Here’s the photos…

Rihanna has been named Harvard University’s 2017 Humanitarian of Year for her philanthropic work. And she’ll receive the award during a ceremony at Harvard in the days to come. Rihanna has charitably built a state of the art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown Barbados. Rihanna toured classrooms and met with students during a charity trip in Malawi on behalf of her Clara Lionel Foundation. She is also working as the ambassador for charities Global Citizen and Global Partnership for Education.

Mama June: From Not to Hot debuts tomorrow on WeTV… the show follows her on her weight loss… 2 gastric bypass surgeries… work done on her chin and arms… she supposedly has gone from 460 pounds to a size 4! And as her daughter Pumpkin put it: “She got her boobies done, she got them from a 44 long to 36 up.”