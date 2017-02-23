Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of ‘TABLE 19’

February 23, 2017 4:13 PM

Want to see an advance screening of Fox Searchlight’s TABLE 19 on Tuesday, Feb 28 at 7pm at Bow Tie Palace? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

Download and print your FREE tickets to see TABLE 19 at FOXSEARCHLIGHTSCREENINGS.COM

About TABLE 19:

Ex-maid of honor Eloise (Anna Kendrick) – having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text – decides to hold her head up high and attend her oldest friend’s wedding anyway.  She finds herself seated at the ‘random’ table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets (but not before sending something nice off the registry).  As everyone’s secrets are revealed, Eloise learns a thing or two from the denizens of Table 19.  Friendships – and even a little romance – can happen under the most unlikely circumstances.

This film is rated PG-13 Parental guidance is suggested. 

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW at FOXSEARCHLIGHTSCREENINGS.COM!!

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)

