Be The First To Get Your Tickets To See OneRepublic

February 23, 2017 12:01 AM

OneRepublic is coming to the XFinity Theater this August… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On August 2, 2017, the 2017 Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic with Special Guests Fitz and The Tantrums and James Arthur is coming to the XFinity Theater in Hartford.  Tickets go on sale Friday February 24th at 10am at LiveNation.com… but from 10AM TO 10PM TODAY ONLY (THURSDAY FEBRUARY 23rd), you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password HURT

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show… the presale is only live until 10pm tonight, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

2017 Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic
w/ special guests Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur

Wednesday August 2   8pm
Xfinity Theatre
Savitt Way | Hartford CT

Tickets On Sale Friday February 24 at 10am
Buy tickets at livenation.com
Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

Reserved Tickets*: $135. $105, $79.50, $49.50, $39.50, $25
Lawn*: $25

*addnl fees apply to all tickets / date and time subject to change

