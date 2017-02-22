Sam Hatch: Manchester By The Sea and More

February 22, 2017 12:00 PM By Damon Scott
Filed Under: Sam Hatch

It’s the movie freak and the movie geek– Find out what to buy, what to rent and what to AVOID AT ALL COSTS as Damon talks to local movie reviewer extraordinaire, Sam Hatch from Culture Dogs about this week’s new DVD, Blu Ray, and On Demand releases!

We’re nearing Academy Awards night, so it’s getting serious this week! There’s also some frivolity for the non-Oscar crowd.

Manchester By The Sea
Casey Affleck’s brother dies, leaving him custody of his 15-year-old son. So he has to go back to his hometown and take care of his nephew.

Nocturnal Animals
Depressing stuff – Amy Adams is an art gallery owner who gets a book manuscript about Jake Gyllenhaal and his wife and daughter being kidnapped.

Hacksaw Ridge
Mel Gibson action movie. Takes place in Okinawa during WWII when an army medic decides to save a bunch of people without a weapon.

Bad Santa 2
Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox return and are gonna knock off a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve.

Psychomania 
’70s British flick about motorcycle gangs.

For more from Sam Hatch, check out CultureDogs.org and watch his YouTube channel HERE!

 

More from Damon Scott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

THE BACHELOR PADcast
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live