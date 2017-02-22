Sam Hatch: Manchester By The Sea and More

It’s the movie freak and the movie geek– Find out what to buy, what to rent and what to AVOID AT ALL COSTS as Damon talks to local movie reviewer extraordinaire, Sam Hatch from Culture Dogs about this week’s new DVD, Blu Ray, and On Demand releases!

We’re nearing Academy Awards night, so it’s getting serious this week! There’s also some frivolity for the non-Oscar crowd.

Manchester By The Sea

Casey Affleck’s brother dies, leaving him custody of his 15-year-old son. So he has to go back to his hometown and take care of his nephew.

Nocturnal Animals

Depressing stuff – Amy Adams is an art gallery owner who gets a book manuscript about Jake Gyllenhaal and his wife and daughter being kidnapped.

Hacksaw Ridge

Mel Gibson action movie. Takes place in Okinawa during WWII when an army medic decides to save a bunch of people without a weapon.

Bad Santa 2

Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox return and are gonna knock off a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve.

Psychomania

’70s British flick about motorcycle gangs.

