Meghan Trainor Expected to Drop New Single ‘I’m a Lady’ on Friday

By Robyn Collins
Meghan Trainor has been teasing fans all week on social media with plans to release a new song, “I’m a Lady,” and in her latest social media post she says the song will be released on Friday.
There’s still not a note of music to be heard, but Trainor has posted an insider’s view of the music video production. From what she’s previewed, it resembles an office-based take on the Catholic school-girl look Britney Spears showcased in “…Baby One More Time.”
Related: Brett Eldredge & Meghan Trainor Duet on ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’
In December, Trainor described the song as “a Meghan Trainor, upbeat, love-yourself woman anthem, like I do!” reports Billboard.
The track was written for the upcoming Smurfs film Smurfs: The Lost Village, which is due out in April.
Comments are closed.