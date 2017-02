In celebration of Cat’s Day on Twitter today, let’s visit a dreamy little place known as Cat Island.

Aoshima is a island off the coast of Japan where cats far outnumber humans.

In fact, there are 100 cats there and only 16 humans.

Sounds like the purrrr-fect place to live to me!

Wanna visit Cat Island? It’s only 6,000 + miles away.

Booking my ticket now…