Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 22, 2017

Nick Cannon’s family gets bigger, Jay Z reaches a new milestone, and Demi Moore sets her sights on Empire. Get all the details in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Nick Cannon has welcomed another child, son Golden “Sagon” Cannon, with Brittany Bell. “Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden “Sagon” Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened,” he captioned the black-and-white photo of him and his newborn baby.

Jay Z is the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame! The 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame class was announced on CBS This Morning. The inductees include: Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Robert Lamm, James Pankow and Peter Cetera of Chicago, Max Martin, and Jay Z. George Michael, Gloria Estefan, and Madonna were all nominated but didn’t make the cut.

According to Variety, Demi Moore has joined Empire in a recurring role. She will play a take-charge nurse with a mysterious past. She’ll be part of the show for Season 4, though she will first appear in the Season 3 finale this spring. And her daughter, Rumer Willis, will be on the show too! She’s guest starring in the back half of Season 3. Empire returns to Fox on March 22.

Mariah Carey did an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, saying “The New Year’s Eve situation – couldn’t be helped… If I can’t explain it to the entire world, then they’re not going to understand it, because it’s not what they do. Just like I wouldn’t understand somebody who had a desk job and how to do that. I couldn’t. I literally am incapable of being in the real world and surviving.” And she continued: “This was out of my control, and had everything not been such a chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen… I’m sorry… I blame everybody, and I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal.” haha!

The paparazzo who was attacked by Britney Spears with an umbrella during her well-documented 2007 breakdown is now attempting to auction off the umbrella! Why now?? Maybe because of that terrible unauthorized Lifetime movie about Britney… it was so cheesy but I couldn’t stop watching it LOL. The scene with the umbrella was part of the movie.

The Oscars are coming up and here’s what’s in this year’s swag bag! Distinctive Assets, the company that every year provides the free stuff to all 25 nominees in the acting and directing categories, has valued this year’s swag bag at coming in at over $100K (last year’s had a $232K value). The bag includes several luxurious trips including a three-day, $40K stay at Lost Coast Ranch, a week-long stay at Golden Door Spa valued at $8,850, and a three-night, $5K stay at the Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria. Other gifts include 10 sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky, an Oomi (a home automation kit), a dual chamber vaporizer, a diamond and gold bracelet valued at $595, cellulite mats that promise to get rid of your cellulite if you just sit on them (sure), and a pelvic floor exercise tracker and app.