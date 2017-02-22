FURniture Adventures: The Cats’ New Chair

You know how it goes with home renovations; a new hardwood floor led to a new throw rug, which led to new drapes, which led to a new corner chair…
Well, we pet owners are familiar with our furbabies’ thinking that the chair was purchased solely for them.
It all started when Medley staked his claim upon arrival of the chair.
… and then he wouldn’t relinquish his new ~throne! LOL!
But then finally Maestro squeezed his fat butt up there when his brother wasn’t looking!
Until Medley took it back and Maestro was salty af!
Then they finally learned how to share!!! 😍😍 (Oh, and we decided to throw a cute cover–AKA fur catcher–on it!)
Who run the world? Cats.
–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC
Follow 96.5 TIC on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!
Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat @violetfeline!