FURniture Adventures: The Cats’ New Chair

You know how it goes with home renovations; a new hardwood floor led to a new throw rug, which led to new drapes, which led to a new corner chair…

Well, we pet owners are familiar with our furbabies’ thinking that the chair was purchased solely for them.

It all started when Medley staked his claim upon arrival of the chair.

I guess Medley likes my mom's new chair. 😻😹 #CatsOfInstagram #MedleyAndMaestro A post shared by Lisa Gold (@violetfeline) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:18am PST

… and then he wouldn’t relinquish his new ~throne! LOL!

Medley's new chair is working out pretty well for him lol. 😹 #MedleyAndMaestro #CatsOfInstagram A post shared by Lisa Gold (@violetfeline) on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:26am PST

But then finally Maestro squeezed his fat butt up there when his brother wasn’t looking!

Plot Twist! Today Maestro is in the chair! 😂😹 #CatsOfInstagram #MedleyAndMaestro A post shared by Lisa Gold (@violetfeline) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:21am PST

Until Medley took it back and Maestro was salty af!

Today's FURniture Adventures: Maestro salty af because Medley won't share. 😿 #MedleyAndMaestro #CatsOfInstagram #CatLadyProblems A post shared by Lisa Gold (@violetfeline) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:18am PST

Then they finally learned how to share!!! 😍😍 (Oh, and we decided to throw a cute cover–AKA fur catcher–on it!)

FURniture Adventures: I'm at work & my mom texts me these photos, OMG! They're both in the chair lol! 😻😻 #CatsOfInstagram #MedleyAndMaestro A post shared by Lisa Gold (@violetfeline) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:22pm PST

FURniture Adventures: Here's today's episode… LOL! 😹 #CatsOfInstagram #Cats #MedleyAndMaestro A post shared by Lisa Gold (@violetfeline) on Feb 22, 2017 at 6:10am PST

Who run the world? Cats.

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

