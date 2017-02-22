FURniture Adventures: The Cats’ New Chair

February 22, 2017 2:20 PM By Lisa Gold
Filed Under: Cats, lisa gold

You know how it goes with home renovations; a new hardwood floor led to a new throw rug, which led to new drapes, which led to a new corner chair…

Well, we pet owners are familiar with our furbabies’ thinking that the chair was purchased solely for them.

It all started when Medley staked his claim upon arrival of the chair.

I guess Medley likes my mom's new chair. 😻😹 #CatsOfInstagram #MedleyAndMaestro

A post shared by Lisa Gold (@violetfeline) on

… and then he wouldn’t relinquish his new ~throne! LOL!

Medley's new chair is working out pretty well for him lol. 😹 #MedleyAndMaestro #CatsOfInstagram

A post shared by Lisa Gold (@violetfeline) on

But then finally Maestro squeezed his fat butt up there when his brother wasn’t looking!

Plot Twist! Today Maestro is in the chair! 😂😹 #CatsOfInstagram #MedleyAndMaestro

A post shared by Lisa Gold (@violetfeline) on

Until Medley took it back and Maestro was salty af!

Then they finally learned how to share!!! 😍😍 (Oh, and we decided to throw a cute cover–AKA fur catcher–on it!)

FURniture Adventures: Here's today's episode… LOL! 😹 #CatsOfInstagram #Cats #MedleyAndMaestro

A post shared by Lisa Gold (@violetfeline) on

Who run the world? Cats.

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

Follow 96.5 TIC on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!
Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat @violetfeline!

 

More from Lisa Gold
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

THE BACHELOR PADcast
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live