WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: OneRepublic

OneRepublic is coming to the XFinity Theater this August, and we want to send you to see the show.

On August 2, 2017, the 2017 Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic with Special Guests Fitz and The Tantrums and James Arthur is coming to the XFinity Theater in Hartford. Tickets go on sale Friday February 24th at 10am at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with Craig and Company… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

2017 Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic

w/ special guests Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur

Wednesday August 2 8pm

Xfinity Theatre

Savitt Way | Hartford CT

Tickets On Sale Friday February 24 at 10am

Buy tickets at livenation.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

Reserved Tickets*: $135. $105, $79.50, $49.50, $39.50, $25

Lawn*: $25

*addnl fees apply to all tickets / date and time subject to change