Recipe: Spiders A La Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is now feeding her kids bugs, as in spiders and scorpions.

She cooks them up in a pan and they eat them with their hands.

"You want to share a spider?" – Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia 🕷https://t.co/5mSi3VNErT pic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017

Are you daring enough to try eating bugs? Here’s one way to prepare tarantulas.

Try not to barf while removing the fluid filled abdomen…

Chef George Gordon’s Deep Fried Tarantulas (Courtesy Time Magazine.)

“First I freeze the spiders—a humane way to dispatch them—then I remove the abdomen, which is basically a fluid-filled sac, and singe off the body hairs, using a butane torch. I dip them in tempura batter and drop in hot oil. The end result looks good and tastes even better. I served these to guests, including astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson, at the 111th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the American Museum of Natural History in NYC.”

Chef George Gordon's Deep Fried Tarantualas. Wonder if #AngelinaJolie has tried this recipe? pic.twitter.com/xvDqV1NGAx — Christine Lee (@ChristineLeeTIC) February 21, 2017

Want more bug recipes? Here’s 20 Delicious Bug Recipes from Chefs.

Bon Appetit!