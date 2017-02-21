Golden Girls Cafe Now Open in NYC

The Rue La Rue Café has opened in Manhattan.

It’s a restaurant that pays homage to The Golden Girls. It’s owned by Mark Bish, the son of the show’s late star Rue McClanahan and Rue’s friend, Michael La Rue. (Hence the name, Rue La Rue.)

It’s like a museum and an eatery all in one.

But how’s the food? The reviews speak for themselves…

“The decor is fantastic. I really liked all of the scripts, the pictures with the other Golden Girls and her Emmy. Plus, you can watch episodes of the show while you eat. I had the Espresso Eggs, which were surprisingly yummy and also a piece of Betty White’s White Coconut Cake.“–Shirley Petko

“My friend and went for lunch and both ordered the Lasagna, which came with garlic bread and salad that was out of this world. The service was fabulous and Michael the owner came over and chatted with us and actually gave coffee and dessert on the house.”–Kevin Klepper

“What a joy! The collection of Rue’s personal artifacts is remarkable. Great wine selection too. Word to the wise, don’t skip a piece of Rose’s cheesecake. Finally, who wouldn’t love hearing, Thank You For Being A Friend, as you are leaving?” —RoseAnn Rosenfeld Hermann

Who wouldn’t love hearing that theme song, indeed?!