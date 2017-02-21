Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 21, 2017

February 21, 2017 3:52 PM By Gina J
Filed Under: Dirty Laundry

Chris Brown is being made to stay away from Karrueche, Tom Brady’s jersey is still missing, and Ronda Rousey returns… to acting.  Get the details in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Chris Brown has been ordered to stay away from ex-GF Karrueche Tran, after she filed legal documents saying he vowed to kill her and he’s beaten her up before… there is a restraining order against Chris.  Karrueche claims in a sworn statement to the judge, earlier this month Chris “told a few people that he was going to kill me.” She then says Chris told the friends if he can’t have her then no one else can, threatening he was going to “take me out” and “threatened to shoot me.”

(Bryan Steffy/ Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

BTW, the boxing match between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy has been called off… Chris changed his mind and won’t sign the boxing contract.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey is still missing and presumed stolen and it’s valued at HALF A MILLION BUCKS… this according to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

(Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Ronda Rousey’s back… to acting!  She will have a guest role on the hit NBC show Blindspot, where she’ll play a tough prison inmate who’s serving time for transporting weapons across state lines.  It’s expected to air next month.

(Photo credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Shia LeBeouf and his partners, artists Nastja Rönkkö and Luke Turner, reopened their “He will not divide us” protest Saturday– the cam is now perched on the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico.  And someone already vandalized it by spray painting the camera

(Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Crime scene photos of the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery have surfaced… and photos of the alleged robbers. The photos show Kim’s bedroom and bathroom, the tape used to bind her hands and what appears to be the gag they used to silence her.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Today Show‘s Hoda Kotb has adopted a baby girl, named Haley Joy Kotb.

(Photo by Kerem Kocalar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan claims that she was “racially profiled” while wearing a headscarf at London’s Heathrow Airport. Lohan was returning from Turkey and was wearing it out of respect.  And she was on The View yesterday and announced she is developing a new show called Nerd where she will go to a fan’s house and take over their social media feeds!

(Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Dancing with the Stars‘ Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son, Shai, in early January, and today they announced that they would be returning to the show.  Dancing with the Stars Season 24 premieres March 20 on ABC.

Image courtesy Warner Bros Pictures

Weekend box office:

  1. The Lego Batman Movie $33 million
  2. Fifty Shades Darker $20.3 million
  3. The Great Wall $18.4 million
