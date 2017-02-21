Find Your Companion Pets of the Week: February 21, 2017

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Tucker

If loving you is wrong, then I don’t want to be right. That’s Tucker’s motto. This 3 year old has a zest for life and a love for all, and Tucker is living proof that just because you are a larger dog, doesn’t mean you can’t be a lap dog. He is housebroken and has already done a lot of training. He knows sit, down, play dead and many others. So if you love going for walks, playing with toys and following up all that with a serious cuddle session…then Tucker is your man. If you just simply can’t resist this sweet face email jess@ourcompanions.org or call the Helpline at 860-242-9999 x302.

Freyja

Meet fancy Freyja! This gorgeous long-haired lady is an absolute love! She adores her people and is a huge fan of head butts and is a super affectionate and lovable little lady. She would much prefer coming to you for attention, rather than being interrupted for pets as she sleeps, eats or plays. Freyja is quite outgoing when she’s comfortable, but loud and unexpected noises startle her a bit, so she would love a calm, quiet home with humans who can give her the space she needs to settle in comfortably. This gorgeous girl would love to be your one and only pet in her forever home and is patiently waiting to meet her perfect match. For more information, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

