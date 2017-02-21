Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of ‘A UNITED KINGDOM’

February 21, 2017 10:25 AM

Want to see an advance screening of Fox Searchlight’s A UNITED KINGDOM on Wednesday, Feb 22 at 7pm at Bow Tie Palace? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

Download and print your FREE tickets to see A UNITED KINGDOM at FOXSEARCHLIGHTSCREENINGS.COM

About A UNITED KINGDOM:

A UNITED KINGDOM is the true story of the forbidden love of King Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a white woman from London, which caused an international uproar when they decided to marry in the late 1940s just as apartheid was being introduced into South Africa.  It was a decision that altered the course of African history.

 This film is rated PG-13 for some language including racial epithets and a scene of sensuality.  Parental guidance is suggested. 

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW at FOXSEARCHLIGHTSCREENINGS.COM!!

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)

